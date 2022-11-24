Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

One might think that Khorfakkan cannot become more beautiful, but in the celebrations of the 51st Union Day of the UAE, it increases in splendor and splendor. On the city with its squares, streets and trees, the breezes of the wind acquire a new fragrance that is repeated once every year, on a day that has become a title of joy, in which Khorfakkan becomes an unparalleled bride, not only on the eastern coast, but in stories in which reality mixes with imagination, so that the Emirates is its address.

On this occasion, Dr. Rashid Khamis Obaid Al Naqbi, Head of the Municipal Council in Khor Fakkan, said: “Our joy in the Emirates, our country, is a renewed joy with the rising of the sun every day, but on the Day of the Union it is decorated with its most splendid decorations with celebrations and events held, and here in Khor Fakkan we welcome everyone who celebrates with us this brave national occasion.” Sweetness is like a melody that flows from the mountains of Khor Fakkan to its coasts.

The public is eagerly awaiting the Khorfakkan celebrations, especially the concerts hosted by the Khorfakkan amphitheater on December 3, where the artist Aida Al-Menhali and the artist Diana Haddad are on stage. Because the UAE holidays are overflowing with goodness, the entire proceeds of the musical evenings will be allocated to the “Big Heart” Foundation, in support of children, the vulnerable, the needy and their families in The world, to be like a breeze that Khorfakkan sends to wipe away a tear and rejoice a heart in all parts of the globe.

The Khorfakkan amphitheater hosts celebrations from four to nine in the evening, Saturday, November 26, starting with the national anthem, followed by the national operetta, followed by poetic and artistic paragraphs, and others for the art of war and rzeif, in which the people of the Emirates review heritage and folk arts, and amidst Gulf participation that reflects love, brotherhood, destiny and common future. Teams from the Sultanate of Oman, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the State of Kuwait present their national heritage through popular teams, so that the Emirati Gulf brothers share their joys in a scene that indicates the depth of this established brotherhood. On November 25, the marine parade will start from 4:00 pm on Khorfakkan Beach, to In addition to other activities from 3:00 to 9:00 pm at Khorfakkan Beach.

In addition, various celebrations will be held on Khorfakkan Beach, as the activities will include folk and heritage performances, various workshops for children, the military band, as well as popular food, during the period 1-3 December 2022.