Faisal Al Naqbi (Abu Dhabi)

The management of Khorfakkan Football Club has signed a contract with the Spaniard Jonathan Vieira, 34 years old, coming from La Liga, with a “free transfer” contract, to support the team’s midfield and attack in the new season.

The player participated in the Spanish League for years, with different teams, most notably Las Palmas and Almeria, and he also played for seasons with Beijing Guoan in China.

The player is considered a real addition to the team’s support, based on a request from Romanian coach Daniel Isaila, who welcomed the deal, stressing that Vieira serves Khorfakkan’s aspirations during the next season.

Khorfakkan praised his contract with Khorfakkan, and that he had heard a lot about the UAE League, stressing that he would do his best to serve his current team, while realizing that the tournament is not easy, and has previously attracted many important players from around the world.

He added: Perhaps the experience of the great star Iniesta was a great motivation to accept Khorfakkan’s offer, and I hope to provide the level that the club’s officials and fans are waiting for.