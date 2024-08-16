Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

Khorfakkan appears with new ambitions this season, with the new management of the club, headed by Dr. Ammar Al Naqbi, after competing for relegation during the last season, as the new management made new signings, amounting to 12 deals, including 3 new foreigners, 4 residents, and 5 local players, with the Romanian coach Daniel Isaila taking over the technical mission, and the team’s goal is to occupy a suitable position in the middle of the standings, while competing for the President’s Cup, or the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup.

There is only one position that the administration has not decided on yet, which is the striker, to complete the list of five foreigners.

Romanian Daniel Isaila confirmed his team’s determination to present a season worthy of the ambitions of the management and the club’s fans, who are attending in large numbers to support the team.

He added that the moment of reaping the fruits of the external camp and the preparation phase begins from the first kick-off of the team this season, and he is confident that the players have absorbed his technical idea, and are now more physically and mentally prepared for the start of the competitions.

He said that the match against Sharjah is difficult, due to Sharjah’s great technical value, but he is confident that the team will play a good match, and prove through it that it deserves to win at the beginning of the journey.