The Khorfakkan Municipality reported that the Veterinary Services Department carried out 1,075 surprise inspection tours to ascertain the extent to which the facilities comply with the regulations and conditions from the beginning of this year until the end of last August, which resulted in violations and warnings of 29 veterinary facilities, shops and animal markets; For violating the laws and commercial activities subject to veterinary control.

The Director of the Municipality of Khorfakkan City, Engineer Fawzia Rashid Al-Qadi, confirmed that the municipality spares no effort to serve the public, including citizens, residents, and public and private institutions, in a way that contributes to the improvement of its affiliated areas and the services provided to the population with high quality in light of the Corona pandemic crisis.

She indicated that the municipality continues to carry out inspection and control tours of veterinary shops and facilities throughout the year, to ensure their compliance with special regulations and laws, pointing out that veterinary services are important and return mainly to the health of citizens and residents, given the provision of services to livestock breeders and the provision of medicines, vaccines and medical supplies to these. the animals.

Al-Qadi added that the total number of inspection campaigns in the Veterinary Services Division since the beginning of the year amounted to 1075 campaigns, 23 veterinary facilities were warned and six others were violated.

In the Public Health Department, the judge explained that 296 facilities were warned and 239 others were violated, through sudden inspection campaigns during the last period, in addition to confiscating liquid materials amounting to 226,815 liters, and 134,064 tons of unusable dry materials. The judge indicated that the department issued 64 new licenses, renewed 273 licenses, violated 239 licenses, canceled 187 warning clauses, issued 1,912 health fitness certificates and 726 hepatitis C vaccinations.

She added that the total number of deposit recovery transactions in the Revenue Division in the Financial Affairs Department amounted to 287 transactions, and the recovered revenue was 12 transactions, while the number of transactions in the financial system reached 539 transactions, and in the collection system 7184 transactions, and the check modification movement was five transactions.

