The Khorfakkan Municipality of the Emirate of Sharjah recorded 13 violations, four warnings and three warnings for women’s and men’s salons that did not comply with the provisions issued in the circulars regarding compliance with the precautionary measures imposed on them to limit the spread of the Corona virus, Covid _19.

The municipality confirmed that its inspectors in the Public Health Department of the Health Control Division monitored compliance with the precautionary measures in men’s and women’s salons in Khorfakkan throughout last May, in cooperation with the Khorfakkan Community Police, the Department of Economic Development, Khorfakkan Branch, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in 62 men’s salons and 44 women’s salons, in order to ensure From its commitment to the precautionary measures and the PCR examination for those who have not been vaccinated with the Corona vaccine.

The municipality stressed the need to adhere to the precautionary measures related to physical distancing and separation between waiting sites, noting that it is keen to intensify its efforts by monitoring salons, to ensure that everyone adheres to the precautionary and preventive measures to limit the spread of the new Corona virus (Covid-19), and to ensure that all are met. And the application of all laws imposed by the municipality and the application of health requirements by salons, and the tools used and their validity and safety.

The municipality directs salons and beauty centers to the importance of adhering to the instructions and decisions issued by the municipality, stressing that there will be no tolerance in violating any facility that does not adhere to preventive measures, in addition to the importance of full cooperation from everyone to achieve the desired goals of the measures established to protect workers in these facilities and society in general.

She stressed that the campaigns aim to ensure that the “Covid-19” vaccine is taken, and to monitor the extent of the food stores’ commitment to applying all precautionary measures to limit the spread of “Corona”, as well as their fulfillment of health standards and conditions, in order to preserve the health and safety of community members, noting that the concerned departments in The municipality’s supervision has contributed to limiting the spread of the pandemic by establishing preventive health controls for facilities since the start of the pandemic, which are constantly updated and in line with government directives issued in this regard.



