The municipality of Khorfakkan city, represented by the inspectors of the Health Control Division, carried out an inspection campaign on public and private schools and kindergartens, to ensure the extent to which the health requirements necessary to be met in schools were met. Other formalities of (insect control contract, canteen supply contract, doctor and nurse contract, and tank cleaning contract).

During the campaign, alerts were given to providing health cards to non-compliants, otherwise the necessary action will be taken. The campaign included inspection of 13 public schools, four private schools, four kindergartens, three nurseries, and the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

