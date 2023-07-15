The municipality of Khorfakkan city has begun its intensive work to beautify the valley located in the Yarmouk district of Khorfakkan city, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr.

The municipality stated that its teams have started numerous and focused procedures, represented in cleaning the valley, and preparing it for the upcoming development works, which aim to make it a distinguished tourist site in the city.

In addition, the municipality warned some residences as a result of the lack of maintenance of sewage pits and followed them up periodically, and it also educated the owners of residential buildings and commercial stores about the importance of general cleanliness and preserving the civilized appearance of the city, through the implementation of the Environmental Services Department inspection campaigns in coordination with the Solid Waste Division.