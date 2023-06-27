In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Public Works Department completed the Khorfakkan Livestock Market, coinciding with the blessed Eid Al-Adha.

The competent authorities started operating the market to receive the public and meet their needs.

Eng. Abdullah Al Tunaiji, Director of the Department’s Branches Department, said that the project falls within the department’s development plan, to meet the needs of the Municipal Council.

He added that the project was designed and detailed after an extensive study of the conditions and requirements of the market and its requirements, as it consists of 44 barns for livestock and sheep, and includes 29 commercial stores, 21 of which are allocated for selling birds and poultry, and 8 stores for selling fodder, in addition to administrative buildings and facilities buildings for the market.

The Director of the Branches Department of the Public Works Department in Sharjah pointed out that the market was established in a distinct area between Al-Harai and Al-Zubarah, away from residential neighborhoods, and close to the slaughterhouse that the department had completed earlier.

The project buildings were designed in the traditional architectural style and the shops were built according to high standards approved in terms of area, general shape and facilities, with a focus on the elements of hygiene and public health.

It is worth noting that the livestock market in Khorfakkan is the fifth livestock market completed by the department during the last five years.

In conjunction with the completion of the market work, the Municipal Council of Khorfakkan announced an expanded festival of sacrifices, to support the owners of estates and livestock, and urged the people to invest and develop livestock.