Faisal Al Naqbi (Abu Dhabi)

The Khorfakkan football mission left for Serbia to hold an external camp in preparation for the new season, which will extend until the end of July. The camp aims to enhance the team’s physical and technical readiness and achieve the best level of performance and integration among the players.

The mission is headed by Abdul Rahman Al Naqbi, Board Member, First Team Supervisor, and members of the administrative, technical and medical staff, led by Romanian coach Daniel Isaila, who seeks to implement his training and tactical plans. The training programs include intensive physical sessions, technical analysis sessions, and friendly matches with local teams in Serbia.

Abdul Rahman Al Naqbi stressed the importance of the camp in raising the level of preparation and harmony among the players, noting that Serbia was chosen due to the availability of advanced facilities and a suitable environment for training.