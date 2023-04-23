Faisal Al-Naqbi (Khor Fakkan)

Khor Fakkan launched an initiative aimed at promoting sports in the nearby mountains and villages of the city, and providing training opportunities for youth interested in sporting challenges and achievements.

The initiative began in the mountainous village of Nahwa, by training young people in various mountain activities, such as sports and running on rugged tracks.

Khaled Murad Al-Raisi, the sports supervisor at Khorfakkan Club, confirmed that the initiative comes within the framework of enhancing sports awareness and encouraging young people to practice sports in the bosom of the mountains, pointing out that the club is constantly working to provide training and sports development opportunities for the local community.

Participants praised the club’s efforts and its effective role in encouraging young people to practice sports, stressing that these initiatives help spread the culture of sports and achieve sports development in the UAE.