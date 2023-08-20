Faisal Al-Naqbi (Khor Fakkan)

The Khorfakkan Football Company tends to contract with a foreign defender or central midfielder to complete the list of foreigners for the team, and the technical staff, led by Abdulaziz Al-Anbari, is working to study the needs of the “Eagles” in these important centers, especially since Khorfakkan announced the contract with defender Rafael, coming from Al Ain to form an addition for the defensive system.

The administration is racing against time before the second round meeting against Shabab Al-Ahly, to settle this position, by including a foreign defender, or a midfielder who is good at defensive tasks.