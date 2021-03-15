Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

Khorfakkan came close to the dream of staying in the Gulf Arab Football League, after the important victory over Hatta with a goal, today (Monday), at Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi Stadium within the “21st round”.

Brazilian Ramon Lopez kidnapped the stardom of the meeting by scoring the “Eagles” goal against the “hurricane” in the 86th minute, and Khorfakkan raised his score to “point 21” and came very close to resolving his stay in the league for the second time in a row, after expanding the difference between him and his closest competitors to 10 points. Complete, and Hatta remained at its previous score of “8 points”, in last place, 3 points behind Fujairah and Ajman, who are ranked 13 and 12, respectively.