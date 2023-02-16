Fahd Buhandi (Khor Fakkan)
The Khorfakkan Parents Council organized the “Khorfakkan Innovates” exhibition, in the presence of a number of officials and elite educators, and it will last for two days with the participation of 20 parties, coinciding with the month of innovation in the country. The exhibition included dozens of innovations contributed by school students.
For his part, Sami Badih Al Naqbi, Chairman of the Parents Council, said: “It is a pioneering opportunity for us to be among our students, and witness their display of their various innovations, which create a modern educational environment. Which serves society and people in all fields.
#Khorfakkan #Innovates #exhibition #kicks
