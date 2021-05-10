Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

The AFC announced the holding of the 2021 Futsal World Cup 2021 Asian Qualifiers matches scheduled in Lithuania, at the Khorfakkan club hall from 20-25 May.

The draw for the supplement landed Iraq against Thailand, while the Lebanese team faced Vietnam. The two winners from the home and away matches will join Japan, Iran and Uzbekistan, which got the cards to qualify for the World Cup, given their results in the last versions of the AFC Futsal Championship.

Iraq aspires to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in its history, and the same applies to the Lebanese national team. The Futsal World Cup 2021 will start in Lithuania from September 12th, and the final match will be held on October 3.

Khaled Murad Al Raisi, a member of the Khorfakkan Board of Directors, said: The hosting reflects the confidence of the AFC and the game association in the name of Khorfakkan and its organizational capabilities, especially after the resounding success of organizing the Khorfakkan International Futsal Championship II.