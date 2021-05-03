Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Khorfakkan secured an official stay in the Arab Gulf Football League, after it won a precious 2-1 victory over Al Wasl in the match that was held today, Monday, at Zabeel Stadium, within the “Round 24”, so that “Al Nusour” raised its score to 24 points, in the center. The tenth, while the balance of the “Emperor” stopped at “Point 34”, in the ninth place.

Khorfakkan translated his preference at the start of the match with the goal of progress, scored by Brazilian Dudu, who followed a rebound from the crossbar, to land it into the net in the 25th minute.

Al Wasl tried to return to the match, but Ronaldo Mendes’ attempt from a direct free kick rebounded from the crossbar in the 28th minute.

Khorfakkan returned to double the “yield” through Ismail Al Hammadi from a counterattack, in which he overtook Neres, to dodge the ball without hesitation into the net in the 31st minute.

He tried to reach the second half, but goalkeeper Ahmed Dida was on the lookout for more than one attempt from the “Panthers” attackers. The goal of reducing the difference came with “friendly fire”, when Kwame scored by mistake in his team’s goal in the fourth minute of the calculated time instead of lost, to equalize Al Wasl has his longest winning streak in the Arabian Gulf League, which he achieved between the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons by scoring 21 consecutive matches.