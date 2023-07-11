Faisal Al-Naqbi (Khor Fakkan)

The Khorfakkan Football Company has officially contracted with the Tunisian Saif Al-Din Al-Khawi, “28 years old,” for a year, coming from the French League, to play with the “Eagles” in the “ADNOC Professional League” competitions, and to become the third foreigner in the team, after the inclusion of the Brazilians Lawrence and Thiago, and arrangements are being made to announce About other players within days.

The experience is the first for Khawi outside France, after he had previously played with a number of clubs in the first place, and he also represented Tunisia at the level of the youth and Olympic teams.