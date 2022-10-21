Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

Khorfakkan Football Company has completed the procedures for contracting with Senegalese striker Doro Dabo (19 years), who is ready to participate with the team against Al-Ahly youth tomorrow (Saturday), in the “seventh round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, to be one of the “alternative” offensive cards. For the Brazilian Ramon Lopez, who suffers from an injury that prevents him from participating in the match.

And the match may witness the completion of the six foreigners of the team, after contracting with Dabo, who is good at playing in the position of an outright striker.

On the other hand, defender Masoud Suleiman will be absent until the end of this October, initially, after a medical examination revealed his need for rest, after an injury in training.