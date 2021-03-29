Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

The football company at Khorfakkan has entered into intense negotiations with the Brazilian trio Ramon Lopez, Dudu and Bruno Lamas to renew their contracts that expire at the end of the current season, and the club’s management wants to resolve this file, after the team succeeded in staying in the Arabian Gulf League, where negotiations are still continuing due to Disagreeing about different contracts.

The name Dodo is highlighted to continue with “The Eagles”, but some small details remain, while the position of Lopez and Lamas remains ambiguous.

The trio played with Khorfakkan since the winter transfers in the canceled season, and Lopez is the team’s top scorer with 14 goals, while Dudu scored 13 goals, compared to two goals by Bruno Lamas.

The file of Brazilian Paulino, who was registered in the winter transfers, was not addressed until the conclusion of the Ajman match.