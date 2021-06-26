The visitor to the city of Khorfakkan, located 109 kilometers from the center of the Emirate of Sharjah, feels from the first moment the ancientness of the place and is captivated by the beauty of its nature.

Today, Dora the East Coast of the Emirate of Sharjah is adding a new icon, which is reflected in the “Khorfakkan Amphitheater”, a masterpiece of art and architecture unique in the emirate and the country, which is located at the foot of the Sayeda Mountain and overlooks the shores of the Gulf of Oman.

The Khor Fakkan Amphitheater, which is supervised by the Sharjah Government Media Office, embodies a new addition to the emirate’s cultural and artistic balance and a platform that will support various musical and performing arts, through which the subtlety of creativity meets the brilliance of nature.

The runway started its inception by showing the movie “Khorfakkan” inspired by the book of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah about Khorfakkan’s resistance to the Portuguese invasion, followed by a lively concert at the beginning of this year for Emirati stars Hussain Al Jasmi and Al Masria Angham. The runway continues to be seen from During a series of events that will be announced later.

A great artistic and cultural value for the city, the emirate and the state in particular, and this value extends to include the entire Gulf region as it is the first amphitheater of its kind to be held in the region, where the amphitheater was built in the center of Khorfakkan city to become the beating heart of the city.

Months after the inauguration of the amphitheater, the edifice has become the talk of the people and a destination for the people of the city and its visitors. It is an integration between architectural creativity and the aesthetics of nature, as it receives its visitors with an ancient design that combines the exceptional Arab architecture with traditional Roman architecture and with a panoramic view that combines the coastal scene with the mountain, so the viewer stands amid a distinctive aesthetic combination .

The amphitheater can accommodate more than 3,500 people who are embraced in its building designed according to the latest international architectural standards, adopting an engineering style that includes a series of wide stone staircases on an area extending to 1700 square meters, and its internal and external facades include 234 arches and 295 columns, in addition to that, the amphitheater is equipped with the latest ventilation systems. And advanced technical equipment with regard to sound and lighting, which makes it an ideal place to host various shows and events.

Adjacent to the theater is a waterfall that was built by carving rocks to simulate natural waterfalls, to end up with a wonderful flow of water from the top of the cave to the bottom of the mountain, 45 meters high and 11 meters wide. Visitors who cross the street adjacent to the amphitheater can enjoy fresh water streams that make you feel like you are in the middle of an exceptional nature that has its own privacy in During the day and at night, its aesthetics radiate with a combination of charming lights that give it an additional glow and an aesthetic of another kind.

All these and other components make the “Khorfakkan Amphitheater” an icon of art, beauty and contemporary architecture with an ancient character, to form in the heart of the city an exceptional gem of life and beauty that doubles in its aesthetics the value of the Emirate of Sharjah and its cultural, artistic and civilizational position.



