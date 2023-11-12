The Director of the Eastern Region Police Department, Colonel Ali Al-Hamoudi, told Emirates Al-Youm that the Khor Fakkan Ring Road, from the eastern and western sides, contributed to addressing traffic congestion by 40%, indicating that despite the density of traffic in the streets and internal and external roads, the attendance For visitors to the various tourist sites in the Eastern Region, the Khor Fakkan Ring Road has contributed to reducing traffic congestion.

He stated that a thoughtful, proactive plan and successful solutions had been developed to deal with the traffic congestions that the city faces on national occasions, holidays, and during the holidays, indicating that the Eastern Region Police Department, represented by the Traffic and Patrols Department, and the Khor Fakkan Comprehensive Police Station, continues to take measures in accordance with the plan prepared to ensure traffic safety. And facilitating traffic for visitors, valuing the public’s cooperation with traffic and security personnel.

Al-Hamoudi stressed that the protection and safety of society are at the forefront of the priorities of the Sharjah Police General Command, in commitment to implementing the vision and mission of the Ministry of Interior, which aims to enhance security and safety so that the UAE is the best country in the world in achieving security and safety, noting that the Eastern Region Police Department has developed proactive plans, in cooperation With the relevant authorities and strategic partners, to ensure all its goals and plans.

Al-Hamoudi stressed the keenness of the Eastern Province Police to direct community members to take precautions and adhere to regulations and laws to ensure their safety, pointing out that the administration, in cooperation with its strategic partners, will launch the second edition of the “Tourism with Security and Safety” campaign for a period of three months, with the aim of enhancing awareness among visitors to the Eastern Province. With the necessary measures and precautions during their tourist tours and mountain and sea activities, providing a safe tourist environment, and providing distinguished services to tourists, with a commitment to preserving their security and safety.

He added that the Eastern Region has witnessed a new phase of development and modernity in its various service and tourism facilities, in accordance with the package of development projects directed to be implemented by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and it included various cities in the Eastern Region and made it a preferred tourist destination for people. Everyone from different parts of the country.

He stressed that the security presence in tourist areas will enhance the maintenance of public safety and preventive awareness for visitors to the cities of the Eastern Region, and urged them to adhere to safety procedures and adhere to the laws and regulations that were established for the safety of everyone, in cooperation with the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority and strategic partners.