The Director of the Municipality of the City of Khor Fakkan, Engineer Fawzia Rashid Al-Qadi, revealed the start of an intensive campaign to remove the harmful “Ghawif” trees in various areas of the city, which are spread densely and in large sizes in valleys, hills, mountainous areas, and around residential and industrial complexes and farms, and pose a threat to groundwater, due to Because its roots penetrate long distances below the surface of the soil and compete with the local vegetation in the city.

She stated that the implementation of the project will take the next three years, during which time all sites will be cleaned of “Al-Ghawif” trees, while the follow-up process continues to get rid of any new growth of this type of tree through specialized teams from the municipality.

She added that, based on studies, the “Al-Ghawif” tree is considered one of the trees that are alien to the UAE’s environment, and has roots that reach a depth of 50 meters into the ground, thus directly affecting the groundwater reserve and the vegetation around it, and the reasons for its spread are due to camel dung. During grazing, and by transporting sand (clouds) from sites where “Ghawif” trees spread to other sites, as well as transporting seeds through water when floods occur, winds are also a major factor in transporting their seeds, as their spread causes negative effects, represented by It harbors agricultural pests and contributes to the spread of huge amounts of pollen, which causes allergies and chest attacks in some people, in addition to its negative impact on local species of trees and various plants.

Al-Qadi noted that the work teams began removing these trees using the latest modern technologies, equipment and equipped mechanisms, to completely get rid of them and ensure that they do not grow later.

Residents of the city of Khor Fakkan complained about the dense spread of “Al-Ghawif” trees in their agricultural and residential areas, stressing that these trees pose a danger in residential areas, as they are a haven for dogs and poisonous snakes. They appealed to the Municipality of Khor Fakkan to combat the tree, given the rapid spread and growth of its seeds, despite the fact that it was uprooted due to the accumulation of large quantities of its seeds in the area where it is located. They praised the positive step taken by the Municipality of Khor Fakkan to contribute to preserving the city’s environment and its groundwater.