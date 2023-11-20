Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

Tunisian Saif Al-Din Khawi, the Khor Fakkan player, has recovered from the injury he suffered in the “fourth round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, and is ready to participate against Ajman, in the eighth round match next Sunday.

Nebosha, the team coach, gave the player the opportunity in the last trial against Bani Yas, which ended in favor of “Al-Samawi” with two goals, and Saif Al-Din appeared for 45 minutes, and performed well, after a period of absence.

On the other hand, Sultan Fayez has entered the final stage of recovery, and is ready to participate in the Ajman match, completing the ranks of the “Eagles” in the next important confrontation.