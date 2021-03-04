Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, “SEHA”, since its inception, has attracted Emiratis of both genders, and provided them with job opportunities, advancement and continuity of learning, until they became distinguished leaders in the health sector.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the sons and daughters of the UAE, especially in the health sector, proved their competence in confronting the virus and dealing with the pandemic and controlling it, including Dr. Kholoud Abdullah Al-Dhali, Director of the Health Centers Department of Abu Dhabi Region in External Therapeutic Services, one of the establishments of the “health” company.

Dr. Kholoud played a pivotal role within the team of establishing national survey projects across the country, and also stood in the front rows of the national survey project in the Musaffah area, and then supervised the opening and operation of the distinguished Covid-19 assessment center in Abu Dhabi, and made great efforts, and worked for long hours With the work team to complete the task successfully and in record time, Dr. Kholoud is still at the forefront of efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, through her efforts in the national vaccination campaign.

Dr. Kholoud Abdullah Al-Dhali says: The “SEHA” company opened wide doors for her to acquire scientific and practical experience and skills, as she joined the “Seha” facilities, after her graduation from King Abdulaziz University in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and graduated in various positions and medical specialties, from A doctor to the main physician at the Baniyas Health Center, then a consultant family doctor, then the director of the Bani Yas Health Center, and then the Director of the Health Centers Department in the outpatient therapeutic services of the “SEHA” company.

She added that the “SEHA” company provided her with the opportunity to continue her education, until she obtained a master’s degree in the quality of science and excellence in business, and also obtained membership of the Royal College of Practitioners, as the external therapeutic services are distinguished by providing support to its employees and enabling them to achieve their goals.

She explained that the “SEHA” company has provided the opportunity for the sons and daughters of the Emirates to be empowered leaders, possessing great experience in the health sector, and has created successful work teams to manage health facilities, and this had a great positive impact, both in speed, accuracy and remarkable success in dealing with the Covid 19 crisis. The strong and specialized work team, medical, technical and administrative staff and teamwork had great positive effects on dealing with the crisis.

Dr. Kholoud Abdullah Al-Dhali called on young men and women from the UAE to set clear goals, and to do everything in their power to obtain the highest certificates and acquire skills and experiences that would enable them to return even a fraction of the favor to the UAE and its wise leadership, which provided all the capabilities to the people of the Emirates. To be distinguished in various fields.