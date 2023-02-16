Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Mikhail Khodorkovsky on Thursday evening at an event on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

A nuclear strike would be “suicide” for Vladimir Putin, says Mikhail Khodorkovsky. In the event of a victory in Ukraine, however, war against NATO is to be expected.

Munich – The former oligarch and current Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky does not expect Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin to use strategic nuclear weapons. However, he believes an attack on NATO is inevitable if Russia does not lose in the Ukraine war. That’s what Khodorkovsky said Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA on Thursday (February 16) during an interview on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

It is impossible to persuade Putin to withdraw from Ukraine, Khodorkovsky stressed. “For the same reason he’s unlikely to use strategic nuclear weapons: He’s not suicidal. And that would be suicide.”

“Putin can’t stop”: Khodorkovsky warns of Russian war against NATO

At the same time, the former oligarch said that the West could exert an important influence on the situation in Russia at two points. One of them was a military victory in Ukraine. “If that doesn’t happen, the next thing we’ll have to talk about is a war between Russia and NATO,” Khodorkovsky added. “Because Putin can’t stop – even if he wanted to. Incidentally, he also said so publicly.” Putin has declared that he wants to push NATO back to its 1997 status.

Theoretically, this would affect Poland, the Baltic countries, but also Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov had already presented corresponding demands and documents at the end of 2021.

Khodorkovsky named dealing with a post-Putin Russia as another critical decision by the West. It will be about accepting the country’s disintegration, backing an autocrat again – or supporting Russia in walking a tightrope between disintegration and autocracy. For this, the country needs, among other things, new federal structures and a parliamentary democracy.

Mysterious oligarch deaths in Putin’s Russia: Khodorkovsky expresses his suspicion

Khodorkovsky expressed himself in an interview with Merkur.de also on the deaths of Russian top managers over the past year, which have received much attention in the West. “It’s not about oligarchs, it’s about people who sit on large streams of money,” he explained. In view of the sanctions, there is a need to “disguise the origin of certain assets”. There is a possibility that the deceased “knew too much”.

“For example, we heard that $300 billion in Russian assets were frozen. That’s what the reports from Russian banks show. But I also read recently that only 100 billion has been documented as having been frozen – so where are those 200 billion?” Khodorkovsky asked rhetorically. “I don’t think you’re still safe if you know the answer.” Khodorkovsky presented his new book “How to Kill a Dragon – Manual for Budding Revolutionaries” in Munich. (fn)

