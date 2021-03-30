Actress Svetlana Khodchenkova, who was selected to shoot in the first film on the International Space Station (ISS), was sent for an operation. This is reported by “Moskovsky Komsomolets” with reference to unofficial information.

In early March, 20 Russian women entered the final of the competition for the main role. At the next stage of selection, the finalists undergo a medical examination, after which the winner and her understudy will be announced.

According to the newspaper, doctors of the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center began working with the third, final group of seven people. The number of the remaining candidates is still kept secret, but there are less than twenty of them left. Among them was the favorite of Khodchenkov’s selection, who was recommended to undergo an operation on the ENT organs.

As the interviewed experts note, there may be several reasons for referral to an otolaryngologist: removal of tonsils, which can become inflamed in the closed space of the ISS, or adenoids. One of the chronic ENT diseases is sinusitis, which can worsen with height gain and lead to severe pain. He is recommended to be treated not only by astronauts, but also by pilots.

In addition, the doctors, through which the future astronauts must pass, pay special attention to the teeth. All dental problems – caries, gum disease – must be eliminated before the flight.

After a professional medical examination, the finalists will be tested in a centrifuge, in zero gravity, as well as in an enclosed space for several days.