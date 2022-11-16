IAEA: Khmelnytsky NPP was temporarily de-energized as a result of missile attacks on Ukraine

The Khmelnitsky nuclear power plant (NPP) was temporarily de-energized as a result of rocket attacks carried out by Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine, says in a statement by the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, published on the website of the organization.

As specified in the department, on Tuesday, November 15, the object was completely left without access to electricity due to shelling. “This forced her to temporarily rely on the operation of diesel generators for backup power,” Grossi said.

According to the IAEA, received from the Ukrainian side, the connection of the Khmelnytsky NPP to the power grid was interrupted at 18:35 local time (at that time it was 19:35 in Moscow). As a result of damage to the power lines through which energy is supplied to the station, both operating reactors did not work for two and a half hours.

In October, Zaporozhye NPP switched to work according to Russian standards.