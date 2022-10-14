Bad misadventure for Khloe Kardashian. The sister of Kim in recent public outings she was seen with a conspicuous patch on her face. And it was she in the last few hours who explained her reason to her followers.

Khloe had to undergo a removal surgery face tumor at the height of the cheeks. “I have seen several news reports about the bandage I have on my face, in recent weeks many of you have wondered why I have been wearing it for several weeks. After noticing a small growth on my face and thinking it was something as trivial as a pimple, I decided to do a biopsy 7 months after realizing it wasn’t going away.”- told about Instagram.

Source: web

Upon examining the pimple, the doctors found that it was a fairly rare tumor for its age that needed to be removed immediately.

“A few days later I was told that I needed immediate surgery to remove a tumor from my face. I called Dr. Garth Fischer himself, a close friend of my family and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills, I knew he would take care of my face flawlessly “ – he told his followers.

Fortunately, everything went well and Kim’s sister finally wanted to thank the doctors who took care of her. “I am grateful that Doctor Fischer was able to do everything, now the contours appear defined, they are in the healing phase. So here we are … you will continue to see me with bandages and when I can remove them you will probably see a scar “ – her words.

Skin cancers are very dangerous if not detected in time. Very often they are confused with pimples or common moles. For this reason, as soon as changes are noticed on the skin, it is very important to consult a specialist.