TV star Khloe Kardashian showed the body in the photo in a micro-bikini Dolce & Gabbana

American TV star Khloe Kardashian shared pictures in a revealing outfit and delighted fans. The corresponding frames appeared on her Instagram page (social network is banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

The 38-year-old celebrity showed off her toned body as she posed against a wall in a silver-colored micro bikini from the luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana, which is available in the brand’s range for 485 pounds (43 thousand rubles). At the same time, the businesswoman’s hair is loose, and her image is complemented by black sunglasses and several bracelets with a necklace.

Subscribers appreciated the appearance of the businesswoman in the photo in numerous comments under the post. “Just wow”, “The best of the Kardashian family”, “Sexy Khloe”, “What a figure”, “I love you”, “Keep it up”, “Real work on yourself,” the fans expressed.

Earlier in February, Khloe Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner was caught photoshopping a new bikini pic. The celebrity shared shots from the holiday, in which she was captured by the ocean, as well as in a villa and a sun lounger in various beach clothes. Subscribers caught Jenner in Photoshop because of the model’s overly long palm in this picture.