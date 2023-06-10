As usual, the private life of the Kardashian-Jenner is evidenced through his popular reality show ‘The Kardashians‘. Who was recently embroiled in controversy was Khloe Kardashianthis by revealing details about the recent birth of his son.

In the latest episode of the family reality show, Khloé opened up to Chris Jenner in front of the cameras and confessed that he does not feel such a strong attachment to his youngest son, the little Tatum Thompsonalso the son of basketball player Tristan Thompson.

Khloé explained that she does not have a total bond with the little one, unlike her 5-year-old daughter True Thompson, whom she did carry in her womb, unlike the minor. “When you compare it, between True and him, it’s a very different experience,” Kardashian candid.

Khloé Kardashian’s son was born in July 2022, however, it has taken her several months to create that kind of connection she has with her daughter. He also mentioned that something similar happened to him with True, although with her it was in a matter of days that he accepted that it was her daughter.

At that moment, Kris acknowledged that she had been through a lot in recent years and that she should take time to assimilate it and accept the happiness that she has in her life through her children and her family, although her current situation was not bad.

Internet users upon hearing the news began to talk about the subject and although many have gone against her, there are also those who understand her and send her messages full of motivation so that she feels understood.

