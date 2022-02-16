The love did not disappear! Lamar Odon, former NBA basketball player, draws the attention of users again by mentioning Khloé Kardashian and remembering that he did not have a good relationship with her during the time they were married. the sportsman He admitted that he would like to apologize to the businesswoman.

What was the last thing Odom said about Khloé?

Lamar Odom was having a conversation with Cynthia Bailey and Carson Kressley, his companions from the reality show Celebrity Big Brother, when he was encouraged to talk about his past with the protagonist of Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Bailey commented: “So when you met her was it different for you? Did you immediately connect with her? Seconds later, Kressley chimed in: “If anyone could put together a star-studded 30-day wedding, it’s Chris Jenner“.

However, the moment began to turn sentimental when Bailey addressed Lamar again: “When you talk about her, it sounds like she’s the love of your life.”

Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom married in 2009. Photo: US Weekly

At that moment, the basketball player took the opportunity to speak honestly about how he feels now about his failed marriage with Kardashian.

“I never thought about getting married again… I didn’t treat that good woman well. It would be a blessing to be in her presence. She would tell him I’m sorry for the fool I was,” she commented.

However, Odom was also quite honest in accepting that Khloé does not want to meet with him to make amends: “She has the right not to want to see me again because of the things I put her through.”

Lamar Odom admitted his feelings for Khloé Kardashian: “I miss her a lot”

At the beginning of this month, Lamar had already declared on the program in which he participates that he had feelings. On a previous edition of Celebrity Big Brother, Odom spoke with his friend Todrick Hall to reveal that he had a dream about his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian.

Asked by Hall if they kept in touch, the former NBA player replied, “No, I miss her a lot. I wish I could get that time back.”