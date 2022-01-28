businesswoman Khloe Kardashian he captures the attention of netizens again by posting a photo on his Instagram account and talking about betrayal in the description of it. According to his followers, this would be a hint for his ex tristan thompson, who he was seen with another woman at a party.

“Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies,” wrote the model while posing in a luxury car. Her friend and associate Tracy Romulus agreed with her in the comments.

Khloé’s latest post on her social media. Photo: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

What was the last that was known about Khloé?

According to an interview conducted by the newspaper The Sun to a close source, Khloé deals with the sadness caused by the athlete’s paternity scandal and modifies her plans for the future.

Together with her mother Kris Jenner, they both bought two houses (one next to the other). However, the businesswoman would be postponing the move while she adapts to the changes since her relationship with Tristan Thompson ended.

The businesswoman would be trying to adapt her life. Photo: The Sun

“She was supposed to have already moved in there, but she’s redoing things and breaking old plans she made with Tristan because she just can’t stand being alone in this big mansion,” the source told the outlet.

Tristan Thompson was caught affectionate with an unidentified woman

Basketball player Tristan Thompson has been seen with a woman at a Milwaukee bar over the past week. The user who recorded the moment on his social networks wrote: “I saw it with my own eyes. Zero respect for him.” Additionally, he used the hashtag “#khloekardashian.”

Tricia Caracoza, the owner of the TikTok account, explained in a separate video that Thompson got pretty aggressive after her team, the Sacramento Kings, played the Milwaukee Bucks.

In addition, he stated that the athlete suspected that he was being recorded. Unexpectedly, he shouted in the room: “No videos, please”.