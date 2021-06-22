According to TMZ, the breakup dates from a few weeks ago, after a woman released a story about her affair with the athlete. Thompson denies having an affair with this Sydney Chase, even threatening to sue her, but it still hasn’t happened. Last Friday, according to the Daily Mail, Thompson is said to have visited the bedroom during a house party with a friend and three women.

Khloé and Tristan started dating in 2016. In 2018, when the reality star was heavily pregnant with daughter True, images of the basketball player with other women circulated on social media. The two broke up but remained friends because of their daughter. They spent a lot of time in quarantine together over the past year, after which the flames are said to have flared up again.

During a special that aired last week following the end of reality series Keeping up with the Kardashians, Khloé said she would like to have more children with Tristan. It is not clear when that broadcast was recorded.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...