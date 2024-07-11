Khloe Kardashian Admits She Would Try Ozempic If She Were Overweight

American TV star Khloe Kardashian has admitted her desire to try Ozempic, which has recently been used by many celebrities for weight loss instead of diabetes treatment. The corresponding episode from the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians is cited by the publication Daily Mail.

The 40-year-old entrepreneur said that she would take such a step if she were overweight. According to her, she has no doubts about the effectiveness of the drug. “I have tried all the fashionable trends in weight loss, except for the one that really works,” the TV star said.

At the same time, Kardashian clarified that she encourages a healthy lifestyle and sports. “I think people should be active. No matter how much you weigh, you just have to be healthy and strong for yourself,” she said.

In April, Tori Spelling admitted to using the drug Ozempic after giving birth. The actress said she decided to correct her changed figure after the birth of her fifth child in 2017. At that time, her weight was about 73 kilograms.