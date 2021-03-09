KHL Playoffs The long spring of jokers in Russia became a flat pancake

The team flew out of the playoffs straight in four games and scored just three goals in total.

Jokers the season in the hockey league KHL ended. The team lost to Lokomotiv Yaroslavl 1-4 in the fourth encounter.

The match series was very rude for the Jokers. Four games, four losses and only three goals scored. No math pattern can win four matches with three goals.

“The preparation has gone badly for the last two months, but I still appreciate the Lokomotiv team, which played very well,” Joker’s head coach Lauri Marjamäki said with Zoom connection.

The local crowd in Yaroslavl was, of course, excited, but hardly the Jokers crashed into the roar of the crowd.

Former A joker player Teemu Pulkkinen was coughed a big piece of solution. His danger was on a completely different level than any Joker player.

Pulkkis began to become the Jokers’ nightmare in the third encounter of the teams. In it, Pulkkinen scored two goals and with one of them decided the match in extra time.

Lokomotiv’s second goal was again handwritten by Pulkkinen, and it remained a winning match in the match, although the Swedish André Petersson directed 1-3. Vladimir Tkatshjov finished off the fourth goal from the front.

The last two rebounds of the Jokers were preceded by errors and puck losses. And then faith went and time ran out.

Jokers the spring adventures in Russia were supposed to be a two-month journey, but it only lasted eight days.

It was obvious that taking the playoffs to the away field is not easy, but the Jokerit should not have been so soft and toothless.

Jokers the solution players betrayed the worst. Brian O’Neill is the team’s goalkeeper, but there were zero goals and only one entry point in the statistics. Jordan Schroeder collected the same statistics. Nicklas Jensen hit once in the third game, but the balance was skinny when hockey was played for nearly 250 minutes.

“If you are going to succeed in these playoff series you have to be at your best and healthy,” Marjamäki said and veiled the team’s injury problems in a sentence.

O’Neill’s score was meager, but he still got into the situation, getting a few goals in every game and trying to solve.

There is no talk of injuries in the playoffs, but you can’t go behind them either. Not so weak should have been played, and above all inefficiently. Hard It was hard to find a three-star player in the Jokers, when not really any of them.

By playing play offs in Russia, the Jokers ensured that the playoffs could be passed and that the Finnish authorities would not hit the door of Hartwall Arena in the middle of everything.

This danger was gone, but so were the chances of success.

Marjamäki is absolutely right that the season was very difficult in terms of training and preparation. The coronavirus wiped over the team and there were a lot of illnesses that were probably a concern in THL as well.

The Jokers renewed their lineup for the fourth match after a lot of defending defenders Viktor Lööv and Alex Grant were sidelined. Peter Regin was also missing from the fourth match.

Lööv had proven to be prone to mistakes in previous games. Grant took responsibility with force, but the result was meager.