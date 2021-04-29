KHL | Oliwer Kaski and Ville Pokka first celebrated on ice and in a restaurant, then flew 2,000 kilometers to the fans

The Omsk KHL championship ended with a 1-0 win and a match win of 4-2. Kaski scored the championship goal.

Finnish defenders Oliwer Kaski and Ville Pokka celebrated the KHL championship on Wednesday night when Avangard overthrew the TsSKA in Balashiha near Moscow 1-0 and the championship would be won 4-2.

“The party probably went with the same formula on ice, in the locker room and in the restaurant as in any league. It curbed the party a bit when it was known that there would be an early wake-up call on Thursday and departure to the airport, ”Kaski said on Thursday morning.

The team flew 2,200 kilometers to Omsk during the day on Thursday.

“I have never been to Omsk before. Let’s meet the fans and celebrate. No exact program is known here. And not when you can get to Finland. The Latvian Games would be of great interest and defending the championship there, ”Kaski continued.

The season was Kaske’s first in KHL and he has no contract for next season. The second-generation hockey player, who received the award for the best player of the SM League in the spring of 2019 and celebrated the World Cup gold in Bratislava, played in the 2019–20 AHL League.

“I got a good role, points were accumulated and when the season ended brilliantly, there are now great feelings on all sides,” said Kaski, who scored the championship goal.

Pokka already played for the third season at Avangard. In May 2018, during the World Cup, he made a deal with the club. The current contract still covers next season.

“We have played home games in Balashiha for three seasons and lived in Moscow. The first season came in silver when we lost the finals to TsSKA. Last season we dropped to Ufa in the first round, and then the season ended. It was very hungry for this season and the whole season went great, ”Pokka said in a call to Moscow.

Pokka got a two-minute freeze at the end of the third set on Wednesday and the team played three against five for almost two minutes.

“I couldn’t help but hope for the best. Well Alivoima played. The whole team played excellently in the finals, ”Pokka said.