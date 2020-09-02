KHL League | Russia is expected to make a final breakthrough for the Jokers, but it is doubtful whether the cant will stand: “Is it more comfortable for them to take on the role of victim and KHL prisoner anyway?”

KHL is preparing to follow the example of the NHL in the fight against the coronavirus if the disease situation worsens.

Russian It is speculated in the media that the criticism raised by the Jokers on Thursday’s Minsk trip in Finland may affect the team’s performance in KHL this season.

Many Russians sports media in the analyzes, the Jokers were pre-judged, at least on paper, to be a strong team with the potential to finally rise to the top of the KHL top teams and even fight for the Gagarin Cup, a victory for the entire league.

In recent days, Russia has been closely following the critical writing of the Jokers by the Finnish media, which has reduced confidence in the Finnish team.

Sports magazine Championship according to the Jokers, there should be no obstacles in the way of team success and coaching, but the magazine doubts whether the mental edge will last.

“Or is it more comfortable for them to take on the role of victim and KHL prisoner, as Finnish media and experts have written?”

For example, a hockey coach Alpo Suhonen told STT at the end of August that “the Jokers are prisoners of KHL”.

Sports.ru considers the Jokers to be a “weird” team with a few very strong players and a good line-up, but tends to break in crucial situations.

“At KHL, they are more entertainment for top Russian teams than a notable competitor,” Sports.ru writes.

In Russia has had time to miss hockey when the last KHL season ended in the middle of spring due to a coronavirus. Wednesday night’s opening match is eagerly awaited and the coronavirus would not want to cause any changes this season.

KHL’s Vice President of Marketing and Communications Sergei Dobrohvalov said on Wednesday that KHL could, if necessary, follow the NHL example if a second wave of coronavirus arrives.

In the NHL, all matches are played without spectators in Edmonton and Toronto, and the teams live in isolation.

“For now, however, we don’t want to believe in such negative scenarios,” Dobrohvalov said news agency Tassin by.

Spectators are allowed in KHL matches, but to a limited extent. In most match venues, spectators are admitted to the arenas at 10 to 50 percent of normal.