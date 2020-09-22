KHL League | Russia is already demanding the suspension of the KHL period or significant changes: “KHL will not survive the korona, but does not want to admit it”

Coronavirus will not take to the hockey league in KHL. New cases of the disease are reported almost daily, and at the same time the number of canceled matches has swelled.

In the Russian media, KHL’s coronavirus situation has been hard at work in recent days. Since the beginning of the season, more than a dozen matches have been canceled and are currently on the virus sick at least more than 40 players, including Dinamo in Riga, Lokomotiv, Torpedo and Barys Nur-Sultan.

Many Russian sports media are even calling for the entire KHL season to be suspended in order to safeguard the health of teams and citizens in general.

Despite pre-arranged precautions such as isolating teams on field trips and diligent testing, playing KHL is tangled. “KHL doesn’t survive the corona, but doesn’t want to admit it,” headlines sports news site Sport24.

“The most important thing would be to stop the league as soon as possible and only then start to find out the reasons for what happened. There is nothing to discuss about this. Every outbreak of the coronavirus threatens the health of hockey players and team workers, ”the site writes.

In August KHL team HK Sochi administrative worker Konstantin Isakov died of coronavirus disease.

“The recurrence of such a nightmare is simply no longer allowed,” Sport24 continues.

“ “KHL can only hope that the coronavirus will not continue to spread to other teams in the league.”

Sports magazine Sovetski Sport is on the same lines. He also believes that KHL should suspend or make significant changes to the league’s practices as a matter of urgency.

“If nothing changes in KHL’s organization, we will continue to receive more news about mass illnesses,” the magazine predicts.

Last The KHL season ended prematurely due to the coronavirus, so some Russian sports media would like to run this season to the end at any cost.

According to the sports magazine Championship, the Jokers in particular have set a bad example for other teams by canceling matches. The Jokers missed five matches due to corona quarantine. There were no sanctions for the team.

“Would it be time for the league to introduce penalties?” Championship propose.

“Soon all teams will start canceling matches due to unfavorable conditions. Then begins the anarchy and arbitrariness that bury the championship series, ”the magazine paints.

“The Russian Ice Hockey Championship League is too valuable to sacrifice for the cunning of individual players and teams and the pursuit of self-interest. Think about it, as long as the long-awaited hockey season is still alive, ”the Championships write.

News agency Tass wonders if there will be enough days on the calendar for all canceled matches.

“Only one thing is clear: nothing Morozovin and Rotenberg there is no hockey party declared. KHL can only hope that the coronavirus will not continue to spread to other teams in the league, ”Tass writes.

Helsinki Jokers have had to cancel five matches this season so far due to corona quarantine. Next, the Jokerit will play on Friday, when the team will face Sibir Novosibirsk in their home game.