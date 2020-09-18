KHL League | KHL wants the Jokers out of quarantine: appeals to the Department of Health and Welfare

The Jokers had to cancel five games due to corona quarantine.

Hockey League KHL is appealing to the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) to shorten the coronavirus quarantine imposed on the Jokers of Helsinki.

The jokers were quarantined for 14 days after four coronavirus infections were detected in players of its previous opponent, Neftehimik.

The Jokers played against Neftehimik last Wednesday at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki. Four Neftehimik players were diagnosed with coronavirus infection in tests the following day in Latvia.

KHL refers to the results of the retest tests carried out on Neftehimik’s players in Russia, according to which the players were clean and healthy.

“The Finnish authorities quarantined the Jokers because they had been in contact with players who had been tested for the coronavirus. Based on the new information, we kindly ask the Finnish Department of Health and Welfare to cancel the two-week quarantine of the Jokers ”, KHL informs on its website.

KHL also emphasizes that it respects and appreciates the measures taken by the Finnish authorities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Jokers have had to cancel five games due to coronavirus quarantine. According to the current schedule, the team’s next match will be in Sibir Novosibirsk in Helsinki next week.

The Joker season has started awkwardly. The team left the season opener against Dinamo Minsk due to the security situation in Belarus. After two wins, it was quarantined after five matches.

The jokers have been tested for coronavirus also this Monday, and they were clean. In addition to the Jokers, KHL teams are quarantined is the Kazakh club Barys Nur-Sultan. As many as 12 of the team members gave a positive corona test result, and the team has been quarantined for two weeks.

Neftehimik, on the other hand, was released from quarantine after retests in Russia in which all players were found to be healthy.

In Finland, the coronavirus has spread rapidly among League teams. Infections have been found in the teams of HPK, Mikkeli Jukuri and KooKoo League and A-juniors. The teams have been quarantined. The league season is scheduled to begin on October 1st.

At the request of KHL first told Extension Time.