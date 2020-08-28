KHL League | According to Alpo Suhonen, the Jokers should skip the trip to Minsk: “Kurri is a prisoner of the Jokers and the Jokers are a prisoner of the KHL”

Experienced hockey coach Alpo Suhonen According to Helsinki, the Jokers should not start playing the opening game of the hockey league’s KHL season for Belarus. The Jokers are scheduled to face Dinamo Mn next Thursday.

There have been unrest in Belarus for more than two weeks. The protests began when the country was arbitrarily ruled Alexander Lukashenko was elected for the sixth presidency.

“It’s a difficult place To Jari Kurr (Joker owner and GM) because the club’s ownership is so strongly tied to KHL and the owners of KHL. Kurri is a prisoner of the Jokers and the Jokers are a prisoner of KHL, ”Suhonen describes to STT.

Kurri said To Helsingin Sanomat on Monday that the Jokers asked Dynamo to postpone the match, but the club refused. As a result, the Jokers are about to start their season-opening game without new instructions.

Kurri did not want to give an interview to STT on Friday. According to the club’s communication, there is nothing new to comment on.

The Jokers supporters’ association Eteläpääty ry said on Wednesday that it opposes playing the Jokers in Minsk.

“Jokers are part of the system. If KHL does not change its series program, the Jokers will have a high threshold not to go to Minsk, ”Secretary General of the Finnish Sports Ethics Center SUEK Teemu Japisson evaluates.

Alpo Suhonen

Jokers is KHL ‘s only Western club, so the Finnish club would hardly get much, if any, support for its boycott.

“Jokers don’t have very much influence in KHL. They’re in a really awkward seam, ”Japisson says.

According to Japisson, it is important for the sports world to take a stand when it comes to human rights violations.

“It is often said that politics should not be confused with sport. However, human rights are not politics, ”Japisson emphasizes.

Suhonen also agrees.

“This is a moral question.”

Belarus also joins the World Hockey Championships, as the country should organize them together with Latvia next spring.

“The race should have been canceled now. The first mistake was that the International Hockey Federation awarded the Games to Belarus. However, the case follows the trend of giving big dignitaries to dictatorships, ”Suhonen concludes.

Japisson also underlines that there should be no sporting events in Belarus in the current human rights situation.

“And if they are organized, they should not be attended. I appreciate that athletes take a stand, but it is not their sole responsibility to react. The main responsibility should lie with the organization, ”Japisson sees.

Japisson also considers the recent boycott of sports in the United States to be a significant issue. Boycotts opposed a case of violence that unfolded last Sunday in which police shot a black man seven times.

“The players have taken a stand, which is a really great thing. It seems to be the case that big sports organizations are slower to do the same, ”Japisson sums up.

Suhonen points out that civil rights struggles have a long history in the United States.

“The USA has never been as democratic a country as is often imagined in Finland. Racism has been very deep there. Sport is now breaking the hegemony of political and economic governance. Hopefully sports will be released little by little, ”says Suhonen.