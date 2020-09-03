KHL disc Harri Nummela, President of the Puck Association, does not believe that the Jokers’ trip to Minsk will leave a stain on the Finland puck: “The Jokers have only bad alternatives”

The team will begin its KHL season in Belarus on Thursday.

Hockey Association chairman Harri Nummela sets his words so carefully in the case of the Jokers that with that balance one would walk along the rope over the roaring rapids.

Nummela has on several occasions been able to answer the question of what kind of mark does the Joker’s trip to Belarus leave to play against Minsk Dynamo in Finnish hockey.

Jokers will face the hockey league KHL at its opening in Minsk on Thursday. The team flies to the city on game day and says goodbye to Minsk immediately after the match.

“I think the decision has been made in the Jokers. The most important thing is for everyone, from the Jokers to the match, to ensure that health and safety is guaranteed, ”said Nummela, former chairman of the association. Kalervo Kummolan at the launch of the new book.

“I believe the Joker’s leadership has done everything it can to do about it.”

Belarus protests in the capital have been going on for weeks after the allegedly biased presidential election.

The people who have taken to the streets want new, credible elections and a change to the dictatorship of the country by the current president. Alexander Lukashenko has led autocratically.

“Wilds, as I have said, it has not been as bad options and they have ended up with this.”

With jokers there are currently many co-operation negotiations underway and no new agreements are being made. One of the largest open agreements is cooperation with Veikkaus.

If the pending sponsorship negotiations do not pull, it means an increase in Russian funding that the period will be allowed to pass.

“Now it remains to be seen what the consequences will be. By this I refer to partners and fans and other stakeholders how they react to this. ”

Hockey Association is not involved in KHL and the activities of the Jokers do not affect the alliance, but the PR value brought by the trip is reflected in Finnish hockey. Joker solutions have already made the puck in the following Western countries as headlines.

“This has probably not been an easy and good conversation for anyone,” Nummela said.

“The positive angle of entry is that this signals to all of us in the sport that the world has changed. Responsibility and other such things are part of our lives from now on. ”

In Russia do not want to see any problem in playing or operating in Belarus. Chairman of the KHL Alexei Morozov had time to make a statement that no one should even think of staying out of Belarus.

As a former NHL player, Morozov is well acquainted with the ways in which the Western media operates, but as chairman of the KHL, his mouth has been blocked by comments that follow the West.

Many people very close to the Jokers have said directly that the trip to Minsk should have been canceled. The core group of fans, the Southern End, has also expressed their opinion.

Nummela still doesn’t take a position on whether the trip will leave a stain on the Suomi disc.

“I don’t see it at the moment and I hope it doesn’t leave a mark.”

Dinamo Minsk and the Jokers will meet on Thursday at 18.10. Viasat shows the match live.