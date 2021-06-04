Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The Ministry of Community Development revealed that 686 students have been registered in the “Khtah” platform, which is a smart and advanced electronic tool that operates in an integrated system and is equipped with the latest technologies, which guarantees the provision of treatment and education services to people of determination, and assessing the level of those services, and feeding them with plans.

The plan platform is used to implement treatment plans for people of determination, and 200,000 educational activities have been implemented, through the application of programs in the system, through which these educational programs are also evaluated throughout the week, and in addition to measuring the degree of benefit from them in qualifying students registered in the system, It also monitors the performance of teachers and specialists, based on practical and documented measurements that follow international best practices.

The platform is a smart system plan, which achieves 6 main goals, which are raising the efficiency and effectiveness of providing and managing education and rehabilitation services for people of determination, providing smart tools and technologies that serve specialists in measuring the degree of benefit of people of determination and their families, developing and building individual educational and rehabilitation plans in record time, in addition to following up on the level of benefit from people of determination and their families. Advance and make decisions supported by evidence, communicate with the family and activate its role towards the education and rehabilitation of their children.

The plan platform also aims to identify the challenges facing providers of education and rehabilitation services for people of determination, as all centers have succeeded in using the system’s tools in designing and managing individual educational and rehabilitation programs, and about 60 practitioners and coordinators from various centers of people of determination have been trained through the “Yanmou” program. Training to deal with system tools and use its multiple techniques.

In addition to training them on how to use the plan system in the design of individual digital treatment programs, the use of data collection methods, strategies for teaching new skills, understanding behavioral problems and ways to deal with them, increasing the family’s partnership in the educational process, and writing a comprehensive report on the use of the plan system.