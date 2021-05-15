The head of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology and Communications, Alexander Khinshtein, said that there was no talk of banning the WhatsApp messenger in Russia. Despite this, the messenger needs to change its policy. His words lead TASS…

“We are not talking about any limitation of WhatsApp in Russia,” assured Khinshtein. – There is no talk about blocking and slowing down WhatsApp today. The conversation is about the fact that we need to analyze and evaluate those changes to the user agreement that are now being offered to users in an ultimatum order. “

Earlier, Khinshtein said that the issue of limiting WhatsApp’s work in Russia requires broad discussion. The deputy considered the user agreement of the messenger to be contrary to Russian law and violating the rights of citizens. The parliamentarian promised to discuss it with Roskomnadzor.

In this matter, Khinshtein was supported by Anton Gorelkin, a member of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology and Communications.

The new WhatsApp user agreement came into effect on May 15th. According to him, the service will begin to share information with the social network Facebook, which owns the messenger. Accounts of users who do not agree with the terms will be deactivated.