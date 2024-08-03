Khimki wins away from home against Rubin in RPL match

Moscow Region’s Khimki won a strong-willed victory away from home against Kazan’s Rubin in a match of the third round of the Russian Premier League (RPL), a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

The meeting took place on Saturday, August 3, and ended with a score of 3:2 in favor of the guests. The winners’ goals were scored by Khetag Khosonov, Edgardo Fariña and Lucas Vera, who converted a penalty. Mirlind Daku scored a goal from the 11-meter mark for Kazan, and Aleksandar Jukic scored from play.

Khimki have four points and are in fifth place in the standings. Rubin has three points and is in tenth place.

In the next round, Khimki will play Nizhny Novgorod away on August 9. Rubin will play Rostov away on the same day.