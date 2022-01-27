Khimki remain interested in the Russian striker of Fiorentina Alexander Kokorin. This is reported TMW.

However, the club of the Russian Premier League (RPL) expects to get the player for free. The management of Khimki do not intend to spend money on a transfer, which complicates the transfer. To return to Russia, Kokorin needs to terminate the contract with the violets ahead of schedule, which will result in expenses for the Italians.

Despite the difficulties, Fiorentina is still determined to find a club for Kokorin. The contract of the Russian with “violets” is calculated until the summer of 2024. His salary is 1.8 million euros per season.

Forward unsuccessfully spends the season in Italy. He only appeared on the field five times as part of the “violets” and was not marked by productive actions.

Kokorin is known for his performances for Spartak, Zenit, Dynamo.