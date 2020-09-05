Among Bollywood’s highest grossing actors. Had announced last year that he was going to make a digital debut with ‘The End’. During a big event, he also hinted that his show was going to be action packed. According to reports, his son Aarav has persuaded his father to do the OTT series.

Are taking such a fee!

While Aarav has a big role in persuading them, it is being told that behind the decision of Akshay there is also a lot of fee offered to him. According to the reports, Akshay has been given more than 90 crores for the web series. A source associated with the project told a Leading Daily that initially Akshay was not ready to do a digital series. Amazon celebrated him quite a lot.

Akshay Kumar is bringing the game

Recently Akshay Kumar has announced the FAU-G game. He announced this after PUBG was banned. Akshay had tweeted, being proud to announce the action game supporting the Prime Minister’s self-reliant campaign. Apart from entertainment, the sportspersons will also learn about the sacrifice of our soldiers. 20% of the money received from this will be donated to Veer Trust of India.