Bhojpuri film industry’s superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is well liked by the audience. Fans lavish love on their films. But Khesari has worked hard to become a star. His wife has a big hand in reaching the place where Khesari is today. Khesari Lal Yadav, born in Bihar, was less interested in studies and more in singing from the beginning. But the financial condition of his house was not so good that he could fulfill his hobbies. Due to the financial constraints, Khesari started working from an early age. He used to sell gram with his father. At that time, Khesari’s father used to collect the onion thrown from the mandi and bring it home and cleaned it and put it in gram and sold it.

At the age of 20, Khesari was married to Chanda. At that time he did not have much money to buy Sehra for himself. He was also married to a girl from a poor family. According to the news, Khesari’s father-in-law bought four suits of buffaloes and bought a suit for Khesari. After marriage, his wife Chanda always supported Khesari. Then came a time when Khesari started selling litti-chokha in Delhi and started collecting money for his album. It is said that at that time Chanda spent 6 months in the same sari.

Khesari Lal Yadav has once eaten the air of jail. Actually, Kesari’s album ‘Bol Bomb’ had a line in the song which was ‘Tennis wali sania groom khojali pakistani’ after which tennis star Sania Mirza filed a case of defamation on Khesari and 3 Had to stay in Tihar jail for the day. For Khesari Lal Yadav’s films, there is a different level of craze in the audience. According to the news, Khesari charges a fee of Rs 50 lakh for a film. At the same time, Khesari charges 10 lakh rupees for a stage show.