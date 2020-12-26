Khesari Lal Yadav is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry. Khesari Lal is known for his singing and excellent acting. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of their film and song. Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is very active on social media. Actors keep sharing their latest pictures and workout videos with fans on social media. The number of followers on his social media is also quite good.

A video of Khesari Lal Yadav is becoming viral on social media. In this video, he is seen teaching Bhojpuri to foreign actress. The actor has shared this video on his official Instagram account. While sharing the video, Khesari Lal Yadav wrote in the caption, “Desi Babu English Madam # Khesari Ke Rang, Ka Bhai Logan Kheesan Lagal, Love You.”

This video of Khesari Lal Yadav is making headlines on social media. Till now millions of people have watched this video. Also commenting differently giving comments.

Please tell that Khesari Lal Yadav (Khesari Lal Yadav) kept his footsteps in Bhojpuri films from ‘Saajan Chale Sasural’. This film made him a superstar of Bhojpuri films overnight. Khesari Lal’s songs start trending on YouTube. Khesari Lal Yadav has worked in many superhit Bhojpuri films. Along with this, Khesari Lal has also been a reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant.