Everyone is immersed in the New Year celebration right now. And this is a time of celebration because this year is going to be full of all kinds of challenges and the coming 2021. Tomorrow morning will be a new morning. This time, how Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav is going to welcome the new year, he has told in his new Bhojpuri song “Vaccine new year”.

The song has been released two days ago

This new song by Khesari Lal Yadav has been released two days ago. But it is the popularity of Bhojpuri superstar that Khesari Lal Yadav’s songs have been seen more than 27 lakh times so far. And people like it a lot. In this song, Khesari is telling that in what style will he celebrate New Year this time.

Khesari gift for fans on new year

Before the new year, this song is a gift from Khesari Lal Yadav to his fans, which he has also liked. Apart from Khesari Lal in this song, Dimple Yadav is also sung by Khesari Lal while Sajan Mishra has decorated the song with music. The lyrics of this song are of Azad Singh and Shyam Dehati. If any Bhojpuri song of Khesari Lal Yadav is released, then it does not take long to go viral, but this song has been released just before the new year and is being played in the party fiercely. You also listen to Khesari Lal Yadav’s new song.

Khesari Lal is a well-known singer and actor of Bhojpuri cinema who has strong fan following. Their songs and photos become viral as soon as they are uploaded. At the same time, this song of his is also making a splash.

Also read: This was created 8 years ago, Ek Tha Tiger released Salman Khan as super agent in the film, watch video