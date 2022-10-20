Home page politics

Of: Klaus Rimpel

Former US General Ben Hodges speaks about the current situation in the Ukraine war. © picture alliance / Ingo Wagner/dpa

Russia expects a major attack by Ukraine on Kherson. In an interview, ex-US General Ben Hodges analyzes what such a success would mean for the war.

Munich – While Vladimir Putin has imposed martial law in the annexed areas, Ukraine is facing its biggest success yet in the south-east of the country. In view of the expected large-scale attack on Cherson, the pro-Russian administration has fled the big city. Ex-US General Ben Hodges arranges speaking to the Munich Mercury what a recapture of Cherson means for the course of the war and what tactics Russia relies on. Hodges served as commander-in-chief of the US Army Europe from 2014 to 2017.

Münchner Merkur: Mr. Hodges, what would a Ukrainian victory in Cherson mean?

Ben Hodges: He would bring Ukraine a big step closer to victory. Cherson was the only major city that Russia was able to conquer. With the reconquest, Kyiv would have control of the waterways to the Dnieper and Black Sea. In addition, Ukraine has destroyed the bridges for the withdrawal and the Russians must leave behind important equipment – which is now falling into the hands of the Ukrainians.

Has the Russian strategy changed since General Sergey Surovikin took over?

The Russian military is currently losing in every category: the ground forces have to withdraw, the equipment is running out, the partial mobilization turned out to be a disaster. The only hope left for the Kremlin is to drag out the war for as long as possible – hoping that the West will tire of high energy prices and end support for Ukraine. Putin is watching the outcome of the US elections in November very closely, as well as everything that German politicians and the media say.

Is US sentiment turning against supporting Ukraine?

I think that a good two-thirds of Americans still think the support is right. But there are politicians among the Republicans who accept Kremlin arguments – bitter for Ronald Reagan’s party. But I am convinced that the West will continue to hold together. US Republicans, too, know that prosperity in the US depends on stability and security in Europe. And this is also about China. When it comes to Taiwan, Beijing is keeping a very close eye on whether the West is standing together.

Surovikin is notorious as “General Armageddon”. Will the war become even more brutal now?

A new power clique has emerged around Putin. Defense Minister Shoigu and Chief of Staff Gerasimov have completely disappeared from public view. Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and Surovikin are the three figures who are now determining military action. They rely heavily on missiles and drones against civilians to break the will of the Ukrainians.

“The Ukrainian military impresses me”

With success?

no This strategy was unsuccessful in World War II. I believe there is no more resilient people than the Ukrainians. It will certainly be a difficult winter for the people there, but all of this will only further strengthen their will to resist. You don’t win a war by making cities uninhabitable and killing civilians. Surovikin sends masses of untrained Russian reservists to their deaths. He puts up with all these deaths just to gain time. In addition, Surovikin relies on the tactics that Stalin used: he wants to depopulate the Ukraine. The evacuation of civilians from Kherson is nothing but kidnapping of thousands of Ukrainian children and adults! More than a million Ukrainians have already been deported to Russia.

What does this brutal power trio mean for the Danger of Russia using nuclear weapons?

I believe there are forces in the Russian military that will prevent Putin from using tactical nuclear weapons. It would bring no advantage on the battlefield. And Moscow knows the US would respond harshly — and that’s the last thing Russians want.

What can Ukraine do against the drones?

The Ukrainian military impresses me. He manages to shoot down every second missile and every second drone. But Ukraine must also attack the launch positions – and they are in Russia and Belarus. The rest of the world also has a responsibility here: we have to go to the source in Iran. It is to be feared that Tehran will receive support for the nuclear weapons program in return. The US government must persuade Israel to help Ukraine with Israeli anti-drone techniques. We must also stick to the sanctions, because they will result in Russia running out of missiles.

How long will this war last?

I am confident that before the end of the year Russian troops will be pushed back to the line where they stood before the February 24 attack. And before next summer Crimea will probably be liberated as well. Putin knows it’s the last winter he can use gas to blackmail Europe.

What would defeat mean for Russia?

Losing in Ukraine is bad for Putin – but losing power in Russia is worse. A major power struggle is already underway in the Kremlin. Putin will do everything to remain in power. If it is necessary for this to withdraw from Ukraine, he will do so. But Western governments should already be strategizing what a possible collapse of Russia – which is undesirable – would mean in terms of nuclear weapons or new refugee movements.

