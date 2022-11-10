Kherson was one of the first strategic Ukrainian cities that fell into the hands of the Russians at the beginning of the war, specifically on the 16th of last March, which prompted experts to describe the Russian withdrawal as an “important turning point” in the course of the war that has continued since February 24.

Resolution details

• Shoigu said that the soldiers have withdrawn from the bank of the Dnipro, and that the Russian forces will be withdrawn and moved to the other bank of the river.

The decision came after the Minister received a field report from the commander of Russian operations in Ukraine, General Sergey Sorovikin, who suggested this tactic as a necessity to strengthen defense lines.

Retreat or lure?

Military experts believe that this decision was not surprising, based on the continuous Russian evacuation of Kherson residents for weeks, and that it reflects a Russian military retreat in the face of the Ukrainian incursion in the region, while others consider that the withdrawal may constitute a Russian tactic to lure the Ukrainian forces and set traps in front of them.

On the other hand, analyzes went to consider what is happening as a prelude to returning to the negotiating table, especially as the war is nearing the end of its ninth month, amid strong indications that the crisis cannot be resolved militarily.

Impact of the US midterm elections

The researcher and expert on Russian affairs, Muslim Shaito, told “Sky News Arabia”, “This withdrawal was pre-planned after the appointment of the new commander of the military zone in eastern Kherson, and often the postponement of the withdrawal was linked to the US midterm elections so that it would not be employed by the administration of US President Joe Biden and his party in the context of electoral propaganda, by portraying an illusory victory for Washington policy.

But Shaito adds: “The withdrawal is linked to purely military circumstances and calculations, the most prominent of which is that the Ukrainian forces are striving to destroy Kherson as they consider it a Russian city, in addition to the fact that the attacking crowds are tens of times the forces defending it, which naturally narrows the chances of defending it.”

The researcher continues, saying: “But this does not mean that the battle there has been resolved. These are tactical retreats to gather forces and await the reserve forces to join the fronts. At that point, the course of the war will undoubtedly differ, since Kherson is one of the four regions that chose to join Russia, and Moscow will never abandon it.”

The expert on the Russian affairs goes on to explain the background of the decision by saying: “Kyiv is seeking to blow up the Kakhovka Dam, which will threaten the lives of the residents in the various areas surrounding Kherson, east and west, and Russia will not allow Kherson to be destroyed and turned into a war zone, so the withdrawal falls within the context of protecting civilians and the city’s infrastructure, but If Kyiv considers this a victory for it, Moscow will announce the expansion of the war there, and the adoption of stronger plans and methods against the Ukrainian forces.”

Military burden on Moscow

On the other hand, military and strategic expert Hassan Momani said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that “the field reality in Kherson has been marred by ambiguity and confusion for weeks. There has been Ukrainian military progress and in return, the Russian evacuation of civilians, which was considered a prelude to a Russian military withdrawal from the city.” “.

Momani added: “Thus, it became clear that the Russians began to lose in Kherson, which has apparently become a burden on the Russian forces by military standards, while the Ukrainian forces seem determined to move forward towards controlling Kherson and recapturing it, especially in light of their field progress and success in retaking many areas of the country.” boycott”.

And the spokesman added: “The timing may be understood from it that the withdrawal may be a Russian step in the context of the frequent talk about starting negotiations to stop the war, especially in light of what was leaked by the Washington Post that the US administration advised Kyiv to show flexibility about dialogue.”

And “the Russian withdrawal may be a goodwill gesture to encourage the negotiating process that may crystallize, although it is now too early to talk about its launch, but it seems that things may be heading towards producing a political negotiating process with a Russian-American understanding, albeit indirectly. Kherson is a step aimed at scoring a victory for Kiev, allowing it to enter the negotiating process again,” Momani says.